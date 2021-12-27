School counselor Don Landis committed to kindness

As the needs and challenges facing children at Stone-Robinson Elementary School have changed, one thing hasn’t: the care and attention they receive from school counselor Don Landis.

For three decades Landis has worked in public schools in the Central Virginia area, spending the last eight years at Stone-Robinson in Albemarle County. Schools and the area have changed a lot in that time, Landis said, but the needs of the students and their families have stayed the same.

“They need to be loved and cared for, and they need a place to sleep and they need food and they need to have those basic needs taken care of so they can come to school ready to learn,” he said.

Growing up on a farm in Pennsylvania, Landis said his parents instilled the values of hard work and caring for others in him at a young age.

“I saw their hard work providing for others and I think that experience really provided an example for me for knowing and living my values of wanting to help other people as well,” he said. “We raised crops and we had livestock and a small retail shop where we sold products. So understanding how to work with others and work to serve the public are two things that I really understood from an early age.”