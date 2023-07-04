Buford Middle School in Charlottesville will soon have a new name.

At a meeting on June 28, the Charlottesville School Board unanimously approved its previously discussed decision to rename the school Charlottesville Middle School.

The change coincides with a multimillion-dollar modernization project at the school that is currently underway. Ground was broken at the end of the most recent school year.

Charlottesville City Schools said it will be working with the Virginia Department of Education for guidance on the rebrand.

“We do have to look to VDOE for guidance about when that change can be effected with regard to VDOE versus locally,” Kim Powell, the school division's chief operations officer, told The Daily Progress. “This is new for us.”

Buford is named after Florence De Launey Buford, a Brunswick County native and University of Virginia alumna, who became a powerful force in the Charlottesville school system in the past century.

Buford was a history teacher at the now-closed Lane High School. She later served as the first principal at the still-operating Clark Elementary School, now called Summit Elementary School, until her retirement in 1964.

Both Lane and Clark were opened as Whites-only schools during most of her career in education when racial segregation was in full implementation.

Buford was known to have touched on the disparity between the segregated schools in her district in an address before the University League in 1948, in which she dismissed concerns that White schools had become overcrowded and highlighted that Jefferson School, set aside for the city’s Black students, was in fact suffering from the most crowding.

Buford is perhaps most known for her campaign to improve education for the mentally disabled in Charlottesville. She lobbied and won funding from the General Assembly for such facilities and was instrumental in forming what was then called the Council for Retarded Children. When she died, her family requested contributions be made to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Association for Retarded Children, what is now the Arc of the Piedmont. The name change at Buford is less a condemnation of Buford as a person and more a decision made to coincide with the reinvention of the school itself and the school division's decision to move away from naming schools after people.

“This recommendation follows the current trend to move away from school names that honor individuals,” Superintendent Royal Gurley said in a statement released by Charlottesville City Schools. “In addition, it indicates that we are essentially building a new school serving grades 6-8. The recommended name is fitting since this middle school will become the place that welcomes all Charlottesville sixth-graders from their neighborhood elementary schools.”

The Buford overhaul, overseen by Charlottesville-based VMDO Architects, is an expansion that promises improvements to natural light, accessibility, ventilation and — in an era of increased shootings at American schools — security.

The modernization project will demolish the existing gymnasium as well as a small classroom structure called Building D. New structures will rise that will include both natural light and operable windows to take advantage of fresh air when weather permits.

After a competitive bidding process, Harrisonburg-based Nielsen Builders Inc. was tapped in late March as the general contractor for the $84.3 million construction project, a $91.8 million effort including design and other costs.

Thanks to a $17.6 million grant announced in May from the Virginia Department of Education, several components that might have been delayed appear to be on their way to reality: an overhauled performing arts center, a redeveloped school garden and a terraced outdoor classroom.

The name change, expected to be effective in 2025, is happening in alignment with seventh- and eighth-grade students moving back into the school, according to School Board meeting minutes. Design work and decisions will start in the coming months, Powell said at the June 28 meeting.

“We're getting guidance,” Powell said. “We're just now, within the past few months, starting to talk with them and understand that process and as far as what forms need to be filed and things like that.”

Charlottesville has already renamed two other schools named after historic figures. Clark and Venable elementary schools were renamed Summit and Trailblazer, respectively.

The renaming of two other Charlottesville schools, meanwhile, has been put on hold after the School Board found the pool of suggested names unsatisfactory.

The process to change the names of those two, Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools, will be discussed at an upcoming meeting, according to Powell.

“So that process is continuing,” Powell said. “I think the term that was used earlier was pausing it, which means there was a pause to get more input because there were questions about whether that we really had brought all the best options to the table, or whether the committee, through the process and so it was really delaying or extending the process, but it never really stopped.”