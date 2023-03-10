Runners and walkers alike are set to convene on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall for the 13th annual Run for Home from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Proceeds from the event will support The Haven, a day shelter and housing resource center for people experiencing or at risk for homelessness.

The race features 8K and 4K routes, as well as virtual options. Runners will start at the Downtown Mall near First Street and finish at the Ting Pavilion. Participants are also invited to an “epic post-race breakfast” at The Haven, according to the event schedule.