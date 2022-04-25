SARA plans a scavenger hunt to raise funds

Community members interested in supporting Sexual Assault Resource Agency, or SARA, can participate in a scavenger hunt fundraiser May 7.

The so-called Searchapalooza will send participants around the city of Charlottesville as they have two hours to complete over 50 clues, according to a news release. Teams will earn points along the way and can win prizes for having the most points, raising the most money and being the best dressed.

The Searchapalooza is open to all ages. Registration for kids under age 12 is free, and there will be a special clue packet for that group.

The scavenger hunt will start at 11 a.m. May 7 on the patio of Champion Brewing Company. Registration is $30 for individuals.

Those who can’t attend can still do their own scavenger hunt. They just have to register online as “not attending,” and will receive a cle packt after the event.

For more information, go to searchapalooza.com.

Money raised from the event will support SARA, a local nonprofit that is working to eliminate sexual violence and provides free services to residents of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Nelson, Louisa, Fluvanna and Greene.

The organization also runs a 24-hour hotline at (434) 944-7273.