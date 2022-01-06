Santa Fund Update: Friday, Jan. 7

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.
The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONSNancy and David Ross, $100
In memory of Randall Pennington, $200
In loving memory of Jim and Martha Moubray and Granny Fannie Love, Ricky and Family, $60
McIntire Reunion Committee, $50
In memory of our deceased families—John and Barbara Hogan, $100
In memory of Dorothy Wampler, Orange, VA., $100
Marcia and Samuel Hellman, $250
In loving memory of Nancy Mimms, $210
Rick and Bonnie, $105
Bill and Barbara in honor of our children and grandchildren, $105
In memory of Eunice White and Ganaway Taylor, $105
In memory of Ruth and Peter Weeks, $105
TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,490.00
RUNNING TOTAL: $149,118.74
GOAL: $200,000
TO REACH GOAL: $50,881.26