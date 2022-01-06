 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santa Fund Update: Friday, Jan. 6
Santa Fund Update: Friday, Jan. 6

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONSNancy and David Ross, $100

In memory of Randall Pennington, $200

In loving memory of Jim and Martha Moubray and Granny Fannie Love, Ricky and Family, $60

McIntire Reunion Committee, $50

In memory of our deceased families—John and Barbara Hogan, $100

In memory of Dorothy Wampler, Orange, VA., $100

Marcia and Samuel Hellman, $250

In loving memory of Nancy Mimms, $210

Rick and Bonnie, $105

Bill and Barbara in honor of our children and grandchildren, $105

In memory of Eunice White and Ganaway Taylor, $105

In memory of Ruth and Peter Weeks, $105

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,490.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $149,118.74

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $50,881.26

