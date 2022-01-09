Santa Fund surpasses its goal, and is still climbing

The Santa Fund, which helps provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. With your help, the Santa Fund has raised over $200,000 to help these children and families, and we are so grateful for your generosity.

The goal has been reached, but the work does not stop. The fund is still accepting donations, both online at TheSantaFund.org or by mailing a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

Today’s Donations

In memory of our parents David and Ethel Palmer and Lynn and Doris Mitchell, $50

Richard & Donna DeLoria, $105

In memory of Clyde Hamm, David Purvis, and Bobby Shifflett, $50

Alexandra Summers Fund, $500

Heiner Family Fund, $1000

Supporting our local Children, Mitombo Fund, $1000