Santa Fund meeting students' needs in Greene County

With money donated to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 107 Greene County children began the school year with new clothes, shoes and other essentials their families couldn’t afford otherwise.
Established in 1894, the fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.
In addition to Greene, the fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Amanda Cruey, Greene County’s coordinator for the fund, said the number of vouchers this year is a decrease from years past due in part to a lesser need for school supplies, as students primarily use their computers to learn from home.
“I have had more referrals come in as the year has progressed for students and I have been able to issue additional vouchers for students who need additional items since the numbers are lower,” she said. “I also have been able to increase the amount of assistance that students receive.”
Greene was allotted the same amount this year as the previous year — $16,000 — and Cruey said she does not anticipate needing to request additional funds, due in part to a separate allotment from the United Way that is for COVID-related expenses. Teachers and families can request money from this fund for things such as WiFi hot spots and materials for virtual learning.
This school year, there have been some changes to the procedures that the United Way has in place due to the pandemic, Cruey said, such as how students are referred and how many vouchers students can receive.
“In a typical school year, I would have an in-person pickup day for vouchers at the beginning of the school year, when most of my vouchers are issued,” she said. “This year, I have mailed all vouchers or have arranged to have the parent pick up the voucher from the school on an individual basis.”
Cruey said she has received several requests later in the fall this year for vouchers to assist children who are moving to a different living situation or placement and may not have the clothing they need because of the move.
“It has been great that the Santa Fund could assist in these situations,” she said. “Typically, later in the school year, the funding has run out and I am unable to assist in these situations.”
Cruey said the Santa Fund is a wonderful program for the students and families of Greene County, helping to ensure they have what they need for school.
“It is a major part of our assistance to families that strengthens our ability to help our students and families,” she said.
Donations should be mailed to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Contributions also can be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In honor of educators, $100
In the memory of Mary Helen, $102.56
John and Barbara Hogan, $102.56
In memory of Russ, Muff, Jo, Ed, Joe and Tony, $307.69
For the kids! $51.28
In honor of our grandchildren Austin, Marshall, Lily and Annalee, $500
In memory of Max and Shirley - best dogs ever!! $50
In memory of Earle Hilgert - Jane and Champe Ransom $300
In honor of Mary Wheeler, Susan Wheeler and Anne Shiflett, $200
Anonymous, $100
In memory of James L Woodson, $100
The Campbell Soup Kids, $25
In loving memory of my parents - B.B. and Giesela Haney, $100
Merry Christmas from Mirage, Coffee, Latte, Purri L.T., Ellie, Diamond, Stripey, Ginger, Quiz, Honor, Reckless and Gus, $120
In memory of our parents, sister, brothers and nephew - L.F. and Frances Ponton, $300
In memory of Debbie, $50
J. Perrin Quarles, $100
Duncan and France Payne, $450
Sally Powers, $100
In memory of Will, Mary, Lewis and Louise, $200
In memory of Clyde Hamm, David Purvis and Bobby Shifflett, $50
In memory of Brandon Legg, from Larry and Kitty Pettit, $50
Kirk and Kathy Jacobs, $200
In memory of Tom Guthrie, $200
From Colleen Gross, $25
Katie Gross, $25
Dr. Bob, $100
For Riley, Madison and Elaine, $50
Joan DeLong, $35
In memory of Thelma E. Morris and Frederick O. Morris, $30
Andrea Gilmer, $100
TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,074.09
RUNNING TOTAL: $214,283.67
GOAL: $175,000