Santa Fund meeting students' needs in Greene County

This school year, there have been some changes to the procedures that the United Way has in place due to the pandemic, Cruey said, such as how students are referred and how many vouchers students can receive.

“In a typical school year, I would have an in-person pickup day for vouchers at the beginning of the school year, when most of my vouchers are issued,” she said. “This year, I have mailed all vouchers or have arranged to have the parent pick up the voucher from the school on an individual basis.”

Cruey said she has received several requests later in the fall this year for vouchers to assist children who are moving to a different living situation or placement and may not have the clothing they need because of the move.

“It has been great that the Santa Fund could assist in these situations,” she said. “Typically, later in the school year, the funding has run out and I am unable to assist in these situations.”

Cruey said the Santa Fund is a wonderful program for the students and families of Greene County, helping to ensure they have what they need for school.

“It is a major part of our assistance to families that strengthens our ability to help our students and families,” she said.