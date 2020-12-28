Santa Fund helping some Louisa families for first time

Families in Louisa County affected by the pandemic were able to turn to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids to make sure their children had what they needed for the school year.

Established in 1894, the fund collects donations to provide vouchers for families to buy shoes, clothing, school supplies, eyeglasses and other essentials for children in need. The United Way of Greater Charlottesville expanded the program this year to help with needs related to COVID-19, such as paying for internet service, which has been helpful for Louisa families.

Robin Cleary, a social worker who coordinates the fund in Louisa, said the program was needed more than ever this year. She noticed new families seeking assistance while others reached out as soon as they could in July.

“Because of the pandemic, in many families, the head of households may have lost their jobs or had their hours cut back,” she said. “So that's why I say this year that I have noticed new families.”

Louisa County Public Schools started the academic year in August with a mix of in-person and virtual classes. Half of the division's students are considered economically disadvantaged.