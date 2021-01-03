Santa Fund helping families in need in sometimes isolating Fluvanna

Due to a significant number of job losses resulting from the pandemic, Daly said there has been some discretion granted to the amount offered for the vouchers, which typically total $75 each.

“Some of the families I’ve worked with for years, and their situations did not improve this year and, in several cases, even worsened,” she said. “It’s a difficult time for quite a few families.”

Of the approximately $11,000 allocated to Fluvanna, around $3,000 remains, Daly said, an amount generally on par with years prior. More funds can be requested later in the year if needs arise.

One particular situation grabbed Daly’s attention this year.

The grandmother/caregiver of a child she has worked with since he was a toddler reached out to Daly to ask for a voucher and to let her know she was battling cancer. In addition to the voucher, Daly said the Fluvanna County community has stepped up to help the family.

“Fluvanna can be pretty isolated. There’s no public transportation and so if you can't drive, then even getting groceries can be difficult,” she said. “And so people have been delivering the school meals for her and the child, volunteers have been picking up groceries ... and two nights a week, people have been cooking and delivering meals to them, as well.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}