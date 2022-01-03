Santa Fund going strong!

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.
The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
- Fouad & Sandra Fadil, $100
- In memory of Lorraine Schirmer, $100
- In honor of Dr Michael E. Williams (UVA) and Dr. Joyce Geilker (UVA), $200
- In honor of Anneslee, Emma & Rowan, $50
- Anonymous, $125
- Andrea Owen Gilmer, $150
- From: Phil & Ingrid Robinson, $50
- Honoring Kristi O'Brien, $100
- In honor of Scuyler, Dylan and Holden, $100
- In memory of Edna Bull and George A. Bull, $100
- In honor of Tammie and Lou Lesesne, $40
- With hope for better health and more equity in 2022, $200
- Mincer's University of Virginia Imprinted Sportswear, in memory of our founder Robert W. Mincer, $250
- In memory of mom, dad and Snoopy, $75
- Harry A. Wright's Inc., $100
- In loving memory of my sister Betty Paine, $100
- In loving memory of Gladys (Tootie) Herndon and Doug Racer from Gene Butler, $210
- In loving memory of Kerry Gardner, $105
- Mary and Paul Legrand, $100
- Ralph and Charlotte Dammann, $105