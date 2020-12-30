Santa Fund gets record boost with $75,000 donation

The Santa Fund is unique in that there are no family income requirements and vouchers are distributed by the United Way to be redeemed in local stores. Teachers, pastors and others in the community who see a child in need can help arrange a voucher from the Santa Fund to take care of those needs.

This year, with the pandemic pushing children out of their school buildings and into their homes for remote learning, the Santa Fund’s organizers agreed to help provide computers and hotspots and other internet tools to keep those without internet access connected.

"This record setting gift from our Santa Fund angel could not have come at a better time," said Peter Yates, publisher of the Daily Progress. "This leadership gift will help us to serve more people than ever in one of the most challenging years on record. We cannot adequately express our appreciation for the difference this will make for the families that count on the Santa Fund.”

Respeto declined to identify the donor, but speculated the pandemic and its financial impacts on those already in dire fiscal straits, could have led to the increased donation.