Santa Fund for Schoolkids still accepting donations
Santa Fund for Schoolkids still accepting donations

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In loving memory of Alice K. Jones and Alphilip Jones, $105

 In honor of Finn and Harper, $500

 In Honor of Dobbie, $105

 Debbie and Andy Lockman, $500

 Anonymous, $101.43

 In memory of - Will & Mary, Lewis & Louise, Jean, Tim, Ann, and Bradley, $100

 Graybill and Nancy Landis, $100

 In honor of all the caring people at Pediactric Associates, $500

 Charlottesville Volunteer Fire Company, $50

 James Judd and Nancy Landis, $200

 Grand Home Furnishings' Grand Benevolent Fund, $50

 Anonymous, $4200

 In memory of Bunny and Jim, $250

 In memory of Pud, Muzz and Nancy and in honor of Tom, Becca and Morgan, $250

 Cove Garden Ruritan Club, $800

TODAY’S TOTAL: $7,811.43

RUNNING TOTAL: $138,541.24

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $61,458.76

