Santa Fund for Schoolkids still accepting donations

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, goes to help provide warm clothing and school supplies for families of young children who may be struggling to pay for these items. Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.
The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In loving memory of Alice K. Jones and Alphilip Jones, $105
In honor of Finn and Harper, $500
In Honor of Dobbie, $105
Debbie and Andy Lockman, $500
Anonymous, $101.43
In memory of - Will & Mary, Lewis & Louise, Jean, Tim, Ann, and Bradley, $100
Graybill and Nancy Landis, $100
In honor of all the caring people at Pediactric Associates, $500
Charlottesville Volunteer Fire Company, $50
James Judd and Nancy Landis, $200
Grand Home Furnishings' Grand Benevolent Fund, $50
Anonymous, $4200
In memory of Bunny and Jim, $250
In memory of Pud, Muzz and Nancy and in honor of Tom, Becca and Morgan, $250
Cove Garden Ruritan Club, $800
TODAY’S TOTAL: $7,811.43
RUNNING TOTAL: $138,541.24
GOAL: $200,000
TO REACH GOAL: $61,458.76