Santa Fund for Schoolkids kicks off with new challenges facing area children

“Students in lower incomes are projected to fall a full grade level behind their peers because they don’t have the access to online learning or equipment to adequately learn from home, like quiet, private space, or even furniture,” she said. “We’re facing a new reality in which students don’t have the level playing field of being in a school together.”

The Santa Fund is both simple and efficient. The money raised in the area stays in the area and there is little paperwork, as a child’s need is the qualifying factor, not a family’s income.

The annual campaign kicks off on Thanksgiving Day and runs through mid-January. Donations, which often are dedicated in someone’s honor or memory, are printed in The Progress daily during the drive.

Teachers, principals, pastors and others who see a child with a need may contact the fund to arrange a one-time voucher to a participating retailer to address the problem.

The fund serves children in Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

The fund is one of the nation’s longest-running newspaper-sponsored charities and organizers are hoping to raise $175,000 this year. The goal is the same as last year, when donors gave a record-high $189,667.93.