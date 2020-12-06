 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Fund for Schoolkids helps Charlottesville families in need
0 comments
top story

Santa Fund for Schoolkids helps Charlottesville families in need

{{featured_button_text}}
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

School in Charlottesville doesn’t look the same as it did last year, but students are still in need.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, its impact on students isn’t fully realized.

That’s where the Santa Fund for Schoolkids comes in, helping children in Central Virginia for the 126th year.

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, collects donations to provide vouchers for families to buy shoes, clothing, school supplies and other essentials for children in need.

Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

“Families that were already on the brink are really struggling, so there’s been more of a need,” said Regan Harker, a counselor with the city school division.

Janie Evans, a social worker with the division, said the city schools received $18,000 through the fund in 2020.

Evans highlighted the trickle-down effects the pandemic has had on children of working-class parents, especially those in the hospitality industry or working at the University of Virginia.

The division was able to secure an additional $3,000 from the fund to meet increased needs when the money ran out.

“I’ve never run out this early in the school year,” Evans said.

Evans said each qualifying student receives a voucher for $75. Parents can then take the voucher to participating stores and purchase clothes or other essentials for their children. High school students sometimes use the vouchers to purchase work clothes.

Evans said the money removes one small stressor from parents around the holidays.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a little bit of positive in the middle of a lot of negative,” she said.

This year’s goal is $175,000. Last year, $189,667.93 was raised, which set a new record.

So far this year, $12,506.99 has been raised.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Contributions also can be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

» Gift on behalf of Lisa Heuchert, $256.41

» In honor of our grandson, Richard Jesse Snook, $100

» In loving memory of Tom, from Chris and Christine, $375

» In memory of Finis, Wes & Marty, $150

» In memory of Hovey Dabney. The Dabney Family, $100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $981.41

RUNNING TOTAL: $12,506.99

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $162,493.01

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Hall reporter

Nolan Stout is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact him at (434) 978-7274, nstout@dailyprogress.com, or @TheNolanStout on Twitter and Facebook.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Albemarle teacher says goodbye after 40 years
Education

Albemarle teacher says goodbye after 40 years

After 40 years in the classroom, Garland decided to retire as the division moved to start in-person classes for preschoolers through third-graders. Throughout her career, Garland mentored many new teachers, took on many of the division’s different initiatives, and her classroom became a place for other teachers and administrators to learn from her.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert