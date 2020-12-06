Santa Fund for Schoolkids helps Charlottesville families in need

School in Charlottesville doesn’t look the same as it did last year, but students are still in need.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, its impact on students isn’t fully realized.

That’s where the Santa Fund for Schoolkids comes in, helping children in Central Virginia for the 126th year.

The Santa Fund, established in 1894, collects donations to provide vouchers for families to buy shoes, clothing, school supplies and other essentials for children in need.

Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

“Families that were already on the brink are really struggling, so there’s been more of a need,” said Regan Harker, a counselor with the city school division.

Janie Evans, a social worker with the division, said the city schools received $18,000 through the fund in 2020.