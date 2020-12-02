Santa Fund for Schoolkids donations for Wednesday and Thursday

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
WEDNESDAY’S DONATIONS
Anonymous, $1000
In memory of E.B. Hicks, Bucky Turner, and George Gay, $135
Jacquie & John Pickering, $100
In thanksgiving for my grandchildren, Casey, Seth, Noah and Sophia, $102.56
WEDNESDAY’S TOTAL: $1,337.56
RUNNING TOTAL: $7,930.08
GOAL: $175,000
Support Local Journalism
TO REACH GOAL: $167,069.92
THURSDAY’S DONATIONS
With love and in honor of our 4 grandsons Owen and Carson Perry, Miles and Graham Stancil. Love, Bev + Carolyn Butler, $100
Nelson and Mary Bickers, $500
Anonymous, $100
Steven and Martha Reilly, $50
In memory of Mabel Taylor, Sammy Taylor, Tom Taylor, Glenn Taylor, Marion Taylor, Charles Taylor, and Perk Taylor, $100
Terry and P M Atwater, $50
George and Karen Emmitt, $100
THURSDAY’S TOTAL: $1,000
RUNNING TOTAL: $8,930.08
GOAL: $175,000
$166,069.92
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.