Santa Fund for Schoolkids donations for Wednesday and Thursday
Santa Fund for Schoolkids donations for Wednesday and Thursday

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

WEDNESDAY’S DONATIONS

 Anonymous, $1000

 In memory of E.B. Hicks, Bucky Turner, and George Gay, $135

 Jacquie & John Pickering, $100

 In thanksgiving for my grandchildren, Casey, Seth, Noah and Sophia, $102.56

WEDNESDAY’S TOTAL: $1,337.56

RUNNING TOTAL: $7,930.08

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $167,069.92

THURSDAY’S DONATIONS

 With love and in honor of our 4 grandsons Owen and Carson Perry, Miles and Graham Stancil. Love, Bev + Carolyn Butler, $100

 Nelson and Mary Bickers, $500

 Anonymous, $100

 Steven and Martha Reilly, $50

 In memory of Mabel Taylor, Sammy Taylor, Tom Taylor, Glenn Taylor, Marion Taylor, Charles Taylor, and Perk Taylor, $100

 Terry and P M Atwater, $50

 George and Karen Emmitt, $100

THURSDAY’S TOTAL: $1,000

RUNNING TOTAL: $8,930.08

GOAL: $175,000

$166,069.92

