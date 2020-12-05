 Skip to main content
Santa Fund for Schoolkids donation list for Saturday and Sunday
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

SATURDAY’S DONATIONS

 In memory of Sue Dofflemoyer, $100

 In memory of Anne Spence by Peppy Linden, $50

 For children - the hopes and dreams of our future, $102.56

 Anonymous, $51.28

 Ashley Collier, $102.56

 Peaches and Tiger, $100

 Anonymous, $256.41

SATURDAY’S TOTAL: $762.81

RUNNING TOTAL: $10,492.89

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $164,507.11

SUNDAY’S DONATIONS

 Anonymous, $50

 Bankers Insurance LLC- In honor of all the frontline workers who are making a difference and giving of themselves, we thank you, $225

 Bill and Marsha Herbert, $307.69

 Children of Ebenezer United Methodist Church- Louisa, $100

 From Jared, Dylan, and Brenden, $100

 From the Powers Family, $250

SUNDAY’S TOTAL: $1,032.69

RUNNING TOTAL: $11,525.58

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $163,474.42

