Santa Fund for Schoolkids donation list for Saturday and Sunday

SATURDAY’S DONATIONS
In memory of Sue Dofflemoyer, $100
In memory of Anne Spence by Peppy Linden, $50
For children - the hopes and dreams of our future, $102.56
Anonymous, $51.28
Ashley Collier, $102.56
Peaches and Tiger, $100
Anonymous, $256.41
SATURDAY’S TOTAL: $762.81
RUNNING TOTAL: $10,492.89
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $164,507.11
SUNDAY’S DONATIONS
Anonymous, $50
Bankers Insurance LLC- In honor of all the frontline workers who are making a difference and giving of themselves, we thank you, $225
Bill and Marsha Herbert, $307.69
Children of Ebenezer United Methodist Church- Louisa, $100
From Jared, Dylan, and Brenden, $100
From the Powers Family, $250
SUNDAY’S TOTAL: $1,032.69
RUNNING TOTAL: $11,525.58
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $163,474.42
