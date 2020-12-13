Santa Fund for Schoolkids a lifeline for Albemarle families

Even though school has been virtual for most so far this year, Albemarle County students are still in need of assistance with clothing.

Fran Clark, a family support worker at the county's Greer Elementary, said she is still hearing from families that need assistance with purchasing clothing.

“Children still grow, and they still need clothes to wear to school, even though it’s virtual and the kids are on camera, and their peers are seeing them, and now some kids are in school,” Clark said.

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894, collects donations to provide vouchers for families to buy shoes, clothing, school supplies and other essentials for children in need.

Sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Greer has a large population of needy families, Clark said, and due to the pandemic, more parents are out of work or have had their work hours significantly reduced.