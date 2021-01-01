Santa Fund exceeds $175,000 goal for second year in a row

For the second-consecutive year, the Santa Fund for Schoolkids has exceeded its $175,000 goal.

As of Saturday, the fund has collected $178,215.58. The record for total donations is $189,667.93, set last year.

Contributions to the Santa Fund are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, the annual drive serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Heiner Family Fund, $1,000

 Cherry Avenue Christian Church Merry Mates class, $100

 In memory of Gene and Don, $200

 Ruth, $200

 Monte and Margaret, $200

 Shane and Misty, $200

 Henry and Benjamin, $200