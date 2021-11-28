 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Fund donations
0 comments

Santa Fund donations

  • 0
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids has been part of The Daily Progress since 1894, and we are glad to be an agent for bringing the community together to help schoolkids. 

But we have help.

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

And, we have you! Together, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

Here is the list of today's donors:

 In memory of Mist, Skye, Belle, and Luna, $2000

 In memory of Tommy Ray and Paul Ray, $500

 Sue and Frank Friedman, $500

 Sheila Haughey and Lloyd Snook, $100

 Kate B. Galloway, $50

 Joseph J. David MD, $150

 Robert F. Selden, $200

TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,500.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $9,453.56

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $190,546

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert