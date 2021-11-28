Santa Fund donations

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids has been part of The Daily Progress since 1894, and we are glad to be an agent for bringing the community together to help schoolkids.

But we have help.

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

And, we have you! Together, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory. The Daily Progress will publish the names of new donors each day and designate in whose honor a gift is made.

Here is the list of today's donors:

 In memory of Mist, Skye, Belle, and Luna, $2000

 In memory of Tommy Ray and Paul Ray, $500

 Sue and Frank Friedman, $500

 Sheila Haughey and Lloyd Snook, $100