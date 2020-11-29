Santa Fund donations for Nov. 30, 2020

Money collected by the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, which is in its 126th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY'S DONATIONS
» Andrew Beath, $220
Support Local Journalism
» Edwin and Kay Poole, $75
» Roberta S. Hunt, $500
TODAY'S TOTAL: $795
RUNNING TOTAL: $4,051.78
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $170,948.22
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.