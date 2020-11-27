 Skip to main content
Santa Fund donations for Nov. 28, 2020
Santa Fund donations for Nov. 28, 2020

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY'S DONATIONS

» S.B. and J.M. Pittard, $240

» Ellen Bouton, $150

» In memory of Mist, Skye, Belle and Luna, $2,000

» In memory of Tommy Ray, $400

TODAY'S TOTAL: $2,790

RUNNING TOTAL: $2,961.28

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $172,038.72

