Santa Fund donations for Nov. 28, 2020

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY'S DONATIONS
» S.B. and J.M. Pittard, $240
» Ellen Bouton, $150
» In memory of Mist, Skye, Belle and Luna, $2,000
» In memory of Tommy Ray, $400
TODAY'S TOTAL: $2,790
RUNNING TOTAL: $2,961.28
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $172,038.72
