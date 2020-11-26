Santa Fund donations for Nov. 27, 2020

Contributions to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY'S DONATIONS

» Ivy Helping Hands: Stephanie, Vincent, Tony, Hattie, Tamala, "Hump" (Charles), Elliot, Deangelo, Cereatha, Pam, Tom, "Boo" (James), Edwin, Damonte and Jeanette, $100

» For my birthday I want to give $20 to the Santa Fund. I will be 8. Ayanna M., $20

» J Horne, $51.28

TODAY'S TOTAL: $171.28

RUNNING TOTAL: $171.28

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $174,828.72