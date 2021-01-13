Santa Fund donations for January 14, 2021

Money collected by the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, which is in its 126th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In memory of my dear friend, Susan Duden, may you be quilting in the clouds - KD, $51.28
From John and Barbara Post, $250
From an old Wahoo, $3,000
In honor of my friend Billie, $30
From Peyton and Bill Lewis, $200
Anonymous, $500
Daniel and Lynda Monahan, $150
TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,181.28
RUNNING TOTAL: $226,450.2
GOAL: $175,000
OVER GOAL BY: $51,450.2