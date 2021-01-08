 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Fund donations for Jan. 9, 2021
0 comments
top story

Santa Fund donations for Jan. 9, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

Money collected by the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, which is in its 126th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In memory of my wife, Gail Wyant, and parents, Clark and Mary Wyant, $205.12

 In memory of Jim Towe, $51.28

 To all those who work in health care and all those who worked the election, $25.64

 In memory of Luther Yates Gore and Alfred and Dolores Elias, $100

 In loving memory of Vince Giuliano, MD, $100

 Meyer Family, $500

 Ayanna Meyer, $20

 Voss Family, $153.84

 For the children, in memory of Mom and Dad, $102.56

 In honor of the dedicated Region Ten staff and all mental health counseling personnel, $500

 Neil and Carol Nicoll, $51.28

 For the children in our community, $512.82

 The Jaitly Family, $171.77

 In memory of Eloise and thanksgiving for the e salon, $102.56

 In memory of my Mom, Mary, who loved kids and books!, $102.56

 From Dr. and Mrs. James W. Craig, $100

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 In honor of Drs. George Rich and David Bogdonoff and the UVa Department of Anesthesiology, $100

 In honor of the UVa General Surgery OR nurses, $100

 In memory of George Randolph, $50

 In memory of Jim Chapman, $50

 In honor of Leroy's mother at 102, our daughter Stephanie for her outstanding help during the virus, and in memory of our son Chris. From Pat and Leroy Hamlett, $250

 In loving memory of Ma + Pa, $250

 May God bless the children everywhere! Helen and Bob Landel, $500

 In honor of our grandsons, Ellis and Theo, $40

 In memory of Dot Mank, $100

 In honor of the dedicated staff at the UVa Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, who have worked tirelessly this year performing COVID-19 testing for our community and state, $300

 In honor of Bill MacIlwaine, Bill Henderson, John Zunka, Rich Milnor, Ken Cherry, Randy Rinehart and Jud Palmer, $150

 In memory of Mom Mom, Pop Pop, Grandaddy, from Brooke, Meredith and Hayes, $100

 In memory of our friend Pat McCauley and recent loss of Jerry Quick. We miss both of you dearly. The Wooten Family, $100

 In loving memory of Carolyn Wooten, secretary of Cale School for many years. She loved this school and every child who attended this wonderful place of learning. The Wooten Family, $100

 Beverly McCoid, $50

 Rose Meyer and Jose Alvarez, $30

TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,069.43

RUNNING TOTAL: $203,255.81

GOAL: $175,000

OVER GOAL BY: $28,255.81

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert