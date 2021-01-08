Santa Fund donations for Jan. 9, 2021

Money collected by the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, which is in its 126th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In memory of my wife, Gail Wyant, and parents, Clark and Mary Wyant, $205.12
In memory of Jim Towe, $51.28
To all those who work in health care and all those who worked the election, $25.64
In memory of Luther Yates Gore and Alfred and Dolores Elias, $100
In loving memory of Vince Giuliano, MD, $100
Meyer Family, $500
Ayanna Meyer, $20
Voss Family, $153.84
For the children, in memory of Mom and Dad, $102.56
In honor of the dedicated Region Ten staff and all mental health counseling personnel, $500
Neil and Carol Nicoll, $51.28
For the children in our community, $512.82
The Jaitly Family, $171.77
In memory of Eloise and thanksgiving for the e salon, $102.56
In memory of my Mom, Mary, who loved kids and books!, $102.56
From Dr. and Mrs. James W. Craig, $100
In honor of Drs. George Rich and David Bogdonoff and the UVa Department of Anesthesiology, $100
In honor of the UVa General Surgery OR nurses, $100
In memory of George Randolph, $50
In memory of Jim Chapman, $50
In honor of Leroy's mother at 102, our daughter Stephanie for her outstanding help during the virus, and in memory of our son Chris. From Pat and Leroy Hamlett, $250
In loving memory of Ma + Pa, $250
May God bless the children everywhere! Helen and Bob Landel, $500
In honor of our grandsons, Ellis and Theo, $40
In memory of Dot Mank, $100
In honor of the dedicated staff at the UVa Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, who have worked tirelessly this year performing COVID-19 testing for our community and state, $300
In honor of Bill MacIlwaine, Bill Henderson, John Zunka, Rich Milnor, Ken Cherry, Randy Rinehart and Jud Palmer, $150
In memory of Mom Mom, Pop Pop, Grandaddy, from Brooke, Meredith and Hayes, $100
In memory of our friend Pat McCauley and recent loss of Jerry Quick. We miss both of you dearly. The Wooten Family, $100
In loving memory of Carolyn Wooten, secretary of Cale School for many years. She loved this school and every child who attended this wonderful place of learning. The Wooten Family, $100
Beverly McCoid, $50
Rose Meyer and Jose Alvarez, $30
TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,069.43
RUNNING TOTAL: $203,255.81
GOAL: $175,000
OVER GOAL BY: $28,255.81