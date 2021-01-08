Santa Fund donations for Jan. 9, 2021

Money collected by the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, which is in its 126th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In memory of my wife, Gail Wyant, and parents, Clark and Mary Wyant, $205.12

 In memory of Jim Towe, $51.28

 To all those who work in health care and all those who worked the election, $25.64

 In memory of Luther Yates Gore and Alfred and Dolores Elias, $100

 In loving memory of Vince Giuliano, MD, $100

 Meyer Family, $500

 Ayanna Meyer, $20

 Voss Family, $153.84

 For the children, in memory of Mom and Dad, $102.56