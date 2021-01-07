Santa Fund donations for Jan. 8, 2021

TODAY’S DONATIONS
In honor of all of the health care workers who are working 24-7 to save lives. Anonymous, $5,000
In honor of John and Alison Greig, $500
In honor of Steve and Nancy Palm, $500
Anonymous, $50
Richard and Elizabeth Leukroth, $100
In memory of our brothers, Charlie and Lynn, $50
Timothy and Katherine Tryon, $25
Anonymous, $205.12
In honor of Rick and Peggy Carter, $25.64
In honor of Micah and Max, $51.28
Ron and Cindy Floor, $102.56
In honor of Mollie & Maddie, $25.64
TODAY’S TOTAL: $6,635.24
RUNNING TOTAL: $198,186.38
GOAL: $175,000
OVER GOAL BY: $23,186.38