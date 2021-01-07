 Skip to main content
Santa Fund donations for Jan. 8, 2021
Santa Fund donations for Jan. 8, 2021

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In honor of all of the health care workers who are working 24-7 to save lives. Anonymous, $5,000

 In honor of John and Alison Greig, $500

 In honor of Steve and Nancy Palm, $500

 Anonymous, $50

 Richard and Elizabeth Leukroth, $100

 In memory of our brothers, Charlie and Lynn, $50

 Timothy and Katherine Tryon, $25

 Anonymous, $205.12

 In honor of Rick and Peggy Carter, $25.64

 In honor of Micah and Max, $51.28

 Ron and Cindy Floor, $102.56

 In honor of Mollie & Maddie, $25.64

TODAY’S TOTAL: $6,635.24

RUNNING TOTAL: $198,186.38

GOAL: $175,000

OVER GOAL BY: $23,186.38

