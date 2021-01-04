Santa Fund donations for Jan. 5, 2021

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In honor of all health care providers in Central Virginia, $200

 Charlottesville Volunteer Fire Company, $50

 Harry A. Wright's Inc., $100

 In memory and honor of Molson, Molly Pitcher, Whitney, Dixie and Molly, so much unconditional love, $200

 Julie, David and Joey, $300

 Anonymous in honor of all parents who are trying their best, $500

 In celebration of Derek and Kyla, $500

 Matthew and Mary Murray, $250

 In memory of Mary, Will, Jean and Tim, $100

 In recognition of all the General Surgery Operating Room Nurses at UVa- Our Frontline Heroes! John and Bonnie Hanks, $100

 In memory of my parents, $150

 In honor of Chris Thomas and Caroline, $75

 In honor of our extraordinary family. George and Paula Stone, $100