 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Fund donations for Jan. 5, 2021
0 comments
top story

Santa Fund donations for Jan. 5, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In honor of all health care providers in Central Virginia, $200

 Charlottesville Volunteer Fire Company, $50

 Harry A. Wright's Inc., $100

 In memory and honor of Molson, Molly Pitcher, Whitney, Dixie and Molly, so much unconditional love, $200

 Julie, David and Joey, $300

 Anonymous in honor of all parents who are trying their best, $500

 In celebration of Derek and Kyla, $500

 Matthew and Mary Murray, $250

 In memory of Mary, Will, Jean and Tim, $100

 In recognition of all the General Surgery Operating Room Nurses at UVa- Our Frontline Heroes! John and Bonnie Hanks, $100

 In memory of my parents, $150

 In honor of Chris Thomas and Caroline, $75

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 In honor of our extraordinary family. George and Paula Stone, $100

 In loving memory of Vern Maxa; Grandma Maxa; Grandpa Bill & Grandma Warring; Big Jim, Virginia, Butch & Eddie Brown; Richard & Dee Dee Connellee; Henry & Doris Wade; Jim & Mama Jo Nelms; Wilfred "88 Keys" Wilson; Nancy Heintzleman; Fred Kain; Chester Davis; Jack & Dick Marr; Orbin Carter; Herbert Pickford; Tom Nolan; Darden Towe; Ben Hurt; Bob Sandell; T.E Wood; Joe & Betty Bingler; Dan Robinson; Jim Taylor; George Goodrich Sr.; Cary & Celia Branch; Bob Huff; Fred & Anne McCormick; Peck Whitcomb; Joe Fix; Ernie Flynn; Cliff McClure; Brenda Gentry; Karen Shifflett; Pam Melampy; David Shipp; Dianne Washburg; Jenny Tucker; Fran Maynard; Willie Jenkins; Ned Clausen; Craig Van de Castle; Nelson Mandela; Evelyn Barbour; Bradley Joyce; Cynthia, Jeremy, & Camdon Morris; Chris Vlasis; Randy Rhoads; Kenny Houchens; Cody Dalton; and Big Baby & Lady, $200

 In memory of Frank Morris, $100

 In honor of Karli and Zahara Dudley, $50

 In memory of Robert August, Maude and Clarence Mayo, $200

 In memory of my parents Ernest and Flora and sister Janet, $75

 In loving memory of Ernie the Attorney, $250

 In memory of dear ones, $50

 Many thanks to those who have given unselfishly to pandemic cause!! $50

 Anonymous, $200

TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,800

RUNNING TOTAL: $184,966.84

GOAL: $175,000

OVER GOAL BY: $9,966.84

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert