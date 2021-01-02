 Skip to main content
Santa Fund donations for Jan. 3, 2021
Santa Fund donations for Jan. 3, 2021

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

Money collected by the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, which is in its 126th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In memory of our dad, $200

 For Lydia Grace, $50

 In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. Randolph Catlin Avery Catlin, $200

 Mary Van Miller, $1,000

 Paul Shettel, $100

 Anonymous, $300

 From Jim and Alice, $50

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,900

RUNNING TOTAL: $180,115.58

GOAL: $175,000

OVER GOAL BY: $5,115.58

