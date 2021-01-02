Santa Fund donations for Jan. 3, 2021

Money collected by the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, which is in its 126th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In memory of our dad, $200
For Lydia Grace, $50
In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. Randolph Catlin Avery Catlin, $200
Mary Van Miller, $1,000
Paul Shettel, $100
Anonymous, $300
From Jim and Alice, $50
TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,900
RUNNING TOTAL: $180,115.58
GOAL: $175,000
OVER GOAL BY: $5,115.58