Santa Fund donations for Jan. 13, 2021

Contributions to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
20 South Productions, $307.69
Oliver and Layla, $100
From Helen and Al Reynolds, $100
Elen and Donal Day, $25
Ira Herbst and Heather Karp, $100
The Wellons, $500
Memory of Gene Carpenter and honor of Grace Carpenter, $102.56
Gregory and Lenora McAllister, $100
In memory of our friend Dotti Marturano, $50
In honor of Ivy James Verniero from her Nana and G'Nana, $25
In memory of Ned Foss, $100
Nancy Dettor, $200
In loving memory of mom, dad, Patty from Constance, $75
In loving memory of Frank Morris from his favorite person, $30
Bobbie Rolston, $50
In honor of Dr. Anthony Fauci, $300
The Sojo, $250
In loving memory of Jackie Davis and Mike. In honor of Betty Davis, $100
In loving memory of Benjamin Kai Rasmussen, $100
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,615.25
RUNNING TOTAL: $222,268.92
GOAL: $175,000
OVER GOAL BY: $47,268.92