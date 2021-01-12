Santa Fund donations for Jan. 13, 2021

Contributions to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

20 South Productions, $307.69

Oliver and Layla, $100

From Helen and Al Reynolds, $100

Elen and Donal Day, $25

Ira Herbst and Heather Karp, $100

The Wellons, $500

Memory of Gene Carpenter and honor of Grace Carpenter, $102.56

Gregory and Lenora McAllister, $100

In memory of our friend Dotti Marturano, $50

In honor of Ivy James Verniero from her Nana and G'Nana, $25