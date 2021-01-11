 Skip to main content
Santa Fund donations for Jan. 12, 2021
Santa Fund donations for Jan. 12, 2021

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 From: Tim, Rachel, Emily and Eric, $500

 In honor of K-12 teachers and staff, $110

 In loving memory of Dolly, $100

 Laurie and Steve Baber, $100

 Blue Ridge Doll Club, $50

 Hantzmon Wiebel LLP, $4,010

 Mitombo Fund, $500

TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,370

RUNNING TOTAL: $219,653.67

GOAL: $175,000

OVER GOAL BY: $44,653.67

