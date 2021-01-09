 Skip to main content
Santa Fund donations for Jan. 10, 2021
Santa Fund donations for Jan. 10, 2021

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

 TODAY’S DONATIONS

 William Blackford, $100

 Honor of Ben + Reva Carr, dear friends, $25

 Ruth and Madelon Stone, $100

 In memory of those that came before us, $102.56

 God loves you John 3:16, $316

 In memory of Jim Weatherford, $50

 Marcia Hellman, $250

 Anonymous, $200

 From Old Trail, Crozet. $100

 In honor of our grandchildren- Kylie, Mia, John, and Thomas, $50

 In loving memory of my mother Virginia, who grew up during the Depresssion, and my brother Steve, $153.84

 Anonymous, $51.28

 Bryan and Jane Thomas, $153.84

 In loving memory of Mamma, Daddy, Al, Sylvia, Gene, Uncle O.W. and Aunt Judy, $307.69

 In memory of Robert, Camilla, Mary B. and Will, $102.56

 In memory of Margaret Walton, $205.12

 Ruth and Malcolm Bell, $102.56

 Cheryl and Keith Gearhart, $51.28

 Anonymous, $250

 In memory of Ross Pickering, a sweet young man, $51.28

 Anonymous, $25.64

 Anonymous, $25.64

 Anonymous, $512.82

 Anonymous, $512.82

 Nancy Santoski, $51.28

 Tootell's, $51.28

 The Olowin Family, $51.28

 Quad-C Management Inc., $3,000

TODAY’S TOTAL: $6,953.77

RUNNING TOTAL: $210,209.58

GOAL: $175,000

 $35,209.58

