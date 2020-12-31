 Skip to main content
Santa Fund donations for Jan. 1, 2021
Santa Fund donations for Jan. 1, 2021

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In memory of Jennifer Monaghan, $100

 John Shannon, $110

 In loving memory of Dorothy, Penny and Allen, $250

 In memory of Mick and Steve, $150

 Fannie Mae Rankin-Vinci, $100

 In honor and memory of our loved ones: Bob, Jane and Kendra Harrison, $150

 Maureen Finn, $100

 From: Jamie, David and Gabe, $75

 Bosley Crowther and Margery Henneman, $500

 Kerin Yates, $100

 Kate and Steven Rosenfield, $25

 Beulah and Henry, $100

 Sari Bennett and Samuel Schustek, $100

 Marsha and John Frick, $205.12

 Alan and Nancy Steward, $102.56

 Cyndy and Dave Martin, $250

 In honor of our twin grandsons, Tiller & Wyatt, $102.56

 Donna & Richard DeLoria, $102.56

 In honor of an outstanding Buford reading teacher in her retirement, Elizabeth "Jill" Stubblefield, $102.56

 Martha & Ted Coates, $100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,825.36

RUNNING TOTAL: $174,615.58

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $384.42

