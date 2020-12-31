Santa Fund donations for Jan. 1, 2021

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In memory of Jennifer Monaghan, $100
John Shannon, $110
In loving memory of Dorothy, Penny and Allen, $250
In memory of Mick and Steve, $150
Fannie Mae Rankin-Vinci, $100
In honor and memory of our loved ones: Bob, Jane and Kendra Harrison, $150
Maureen Finn, $100
From: Jamie, David and Gabe, $75
Bosley Crowther and Margery Henneman, $500
Kerin Yates, $100
Kate and Steven Rosenfield, $25
Beulah and Henry, $100
Sari Bennett and Samuel Schustek, $100
Marsha and John Frick, $205.12
Alan and Nancy Steward, $102.56
Cyndy and Dave Martin, $250
In honor of our twin grandsons, Tiller & Wyatt, $102.56
Donna & Richard DeLoria, $102.56
In honor of an outstanding Buford reading teacher in her retirement, Elizabeth "Jill" Stubblefield, $102.56
Martha & Ted Coates, $100
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,825.36
RUNNING TOTAL: $174,615.58
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $384.42