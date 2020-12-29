Santa Fund donations for Dec. 30, 2020

Contributions to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In honor of Sister Carol, R.S.M., $100
In honor of my children and grandchildren, $25
Margaret McElroy, $100
In memory of Lee Webb- from The Sachs Family, $100
Charlotte and James Smith, $150
Anonymous, $10
On behalf of Kellylyn, our granddaughter, $100
John and Janice Staffort, $100
Bruce and Linda Abbey, $200
In loving memory of Bobby Eanes, $50
In memory of Rick, Daisy, Watson, Didi and Worf, $256.41
Linda & Frank Dukes, $102.56
In memory of Jim and Peggy Connolly, $102.56
Lewis Dunn, $102.56
Heon Family, $51.28
Gordon M. and Margaret S. Stewart, $102.56
A caring friend, $205.12
In honor of Dr. Tom Schildwacheter Love Shuggie & Family, $100
In memory of our parents, $102.56
Nissen Family, $307.69
A couple of local parents, $102.56
Stefanie Herbert, $102.56
Anonymous, $250
In memory of Luther Yates Gore and Alfred and Dolores Elias, $1.02
In honor of Charlottesville public school teachers, $102.56
Connie and Chris Zazakos, $100
Rob and Sandy Finley, $153.84
Holiday wishes to the kids, $102.56
Joe Fore, $51.28
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $102.56