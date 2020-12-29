 Skip to main content
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 30, 2020
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 30, 2020

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

Contributions to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In honor of Sister Carol, R.S.M., $100

 In honor of my children and grandchildren, $25

 Margaret McElroy, $100

 In memory of Lee Webb- from The Sachs Family, $100

 Charlotte and James Smith, $150

 Anonymous, $10

 On behalf of Kellylyn, our granddaughter, $100

 John and Janice Staffort, $100

 Bruce and Linda Abbey, $200

 In loving memory of Bobby Eanes, $50

 In memory of Rick, Daisy, Watson, Didi and Worf, $256.41

 Linda & Frank Dukes, $102.56

 In memory of Jim and Peggy Connolly, $102.56

 Lewis Dunn, $102.56

 Heon Family, $51.28

 Gordon M. and Margaret S. Stewart, $102.56

 A caring friend, $205.12

 In honor of Dr. Tom Schildwacheter Love Shuggie & Family, $100

 In memory of our parents, $102.56

 Nissen Family, $307.69

 A couple of local parents, $102.56

 Stefanie Herbert, $102.56

 Anonymous, $250

 In memory of Luther Yates Gore and Alfred and Dolores Elias, $1.02

 In honor of Charlottesville public school teachers, $102.56

 Connie and Chris Zazakos, $100

 Rob and Sandy Finley, $153.84

 Holiday wishes to the kids, $102.56

 Joe Fore, $51.28

 Anonymous, $100

 Anonymous, $102.56

 In memory of Miriam by her family, $51.28

 Anonymous UVA Student, $102.56

 From Percy Cox Scott, $100

 In loving memory of our grandson Walker Archer, $500

TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,291.08

RUNNING TOTAL: $91,122.66

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $83,877.34

