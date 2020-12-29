Santa Fund donations for Dec. 30, 2020

Contributions to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 In honor of Sister Carol, R.S.M., $100

 In honor of my children and grandchildren, $25

 Margaret McElroy, $100

 In memory of Lee Webb- from The Sachs Family, $100

 Charlotte and James Smith, $150

 Anonymous, $10

 On behalf of Kellylyn, our granddaughter, $100

 John and Janice Staffort, $100

 Bruce and Linda Abbey, $200

 In loving memory of Bobby Eanes, $50