 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 28, 2020
0 comments
top story

Santa Fund donations for Dec. 28, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Rev. H. Steven and Pamela Miller, $150

 Glen and Brenda Peterson, $25

 In memory of Herald Green, $1,000

 In tribute of Dottie Wampler, Orange, Va., $100

 In honor of all those giving back to the community, Dave and Lonni White, $500

 In honor of my most-beloved sons, CHG and CNG, $169

 Lee and Meredith Wouters, $100

 Peter Iovino, $100

 With gratitude to God for many blessings, $51.28

 Jane Miller, $102.56

 Anonymous, $102.56

 Anonymous, $102.56

 Anonymous, $102.56

 Linda Batsell, $25.64

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 Regina and John McGovern, $102.56

 In honor of colleagues at UVa's Small Special Collections Library, $256.41

 In memory of David Drucker and in honor of our kids Dawn, Scott, Nick, Kendra, Kirstin and grandkids Nate, Sam, Ben, Jackson, $102.56

 Fran and Frank Feigert, $102.56

 Jill and Steve Holt, $102.56

 In honor of friends Rebecca, Mary and Lynn, $102.56

 New Bethel United Methodist Church Women's Society, $35

 Bankers Insurance, $225

 Charlottesville Lioness Lions Club, $50

 C2 from C1, $100

 Wayne and Belinda, $205.12

 CASTL Cares, $307.69

 Anonymous, $102.56

TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,425.74

RUNNING TOTAL: $82,004.02

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $92,995.98

 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert