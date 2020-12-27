Santa Fund donations for Dec. 28, 2020

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Rev. H. Steven and Pamela Miller, $150
Glen and Brenda Peterson, $25
In memory of Herald Green, $1,000
In tribute of Dottie Wampler, Orange, Va., $100
In honor of all those giving back to the community, Dave and Lonni White, $500
In honor of my most-beloved sons, CHG and CNG, $169
Lee and Meredith Wouters, $100
Peter Iovino, $100
With gratitude to God for many blessings, $51.28
Jane Miller, $102.56
Anonymous, $102.56
Anonymous, $102.56
Anonymous, $102.56
Linda Batsell, $25.64
Regina and John McGovern, $102.56
In honor of colleagues at UVa's Small Special Collections Library, $256.41
In memory of David Drucker and in honor of our kids Dawn, Scott, Nick, Kendra, Kirstin and grandkids Nate, Sam, Ben, Jackson, $102.56
Fran and Frank Feigert, $102.56
Jill and Steve Holt, $102.56
In honor of friends Rebecca, Mary and Lynn, $102.56
New Bethel United Methodist Church Women's Society, $35
Bankers Insurance, $225
Charlottesville Lioness Lions Club, $50
C2 from C1, $100
Wayne and Belinda, $205.12
CASTL Cares, $307.69
Anonymous, $102.56
TODAY’S TOTAL: $4,425.74
RUNNING TOTAL: $82,004.02
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $92,995.98