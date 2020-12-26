Santa Fund donations for Dec. 27, 2020

Money collected by the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, which is in its 126th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Anonymous, $100
In memory of: J.T. Graves, Helen Graves, Jay Graves, Lissie Walker and Scrappy Graves-Walker. From anonymous, $100
In memory of Merton and Mary Haskell from Lim and Dorothy Chhuy, $100
Glenn and Bonnie Bailey, $51.59
For Mumma, $50
In loving memory of Charlie, his family, $300
In memory of Curtis Seiler. In memory of Dan and Mary Irby. In memory of Stuart and Ruth Seiler. In memory of Mildred Shelton. In memory of Leroy Irby. $200
In honor of my "True Friends," $500
In memory of Jean, the best sister ever!!! $1,000
In memory of Bert and Michael, $1,000
Sally Simons, $500
In memory of Bill Showker, $50
In loving memory of Louis Franklin "Byrd" Hildebrand from his family - The Hildebrands, The Skellys and The Woolfolks, $150
In memory of Walter and Evelyn Kabana, $100
With hope for community equity in the New Year. Renate, $500
Given by Jim and Betsy Greene, $500
In memory of Casey, $100
TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,301.59
RUNNING TOTAL: $77,578.28
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $97,421.72