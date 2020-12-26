 Skip to main content
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 27, 2020
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 27, 2020

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

Money collected by the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, which is in its 126th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Anonymous, $100

 In memory of: J.T. Graves, Helen Graves, Jay Graves, Lissie Walker and Scrappy Graves-Walker. From anonymous, $100

 In memory of Merton and Mary Haskell from Lim and Dorothy Chhuy, $100

 Glenn and Bonnie Bailey, $51.59

 For Mumma, $50

 In loving memory of Charlie, his family, $300

 In memory of Curtis Seiler. In memory of Dan and Mary Irby. In memory of Stuart and Ruth Seiler. In memory of Mildred Shelton. In memory of Leroy Irby. $200

 In honor of my "True Friends," $500

 In memory of Jean, the best sister ever!!! $1,000

 In memory of Bert and Michael, $1,000

 Sally Simons, $500

 In memory of Bill Showker, $50

 In loving memory of Louis Franklin "Byrd" Hildebrand from his family - The Hildebrands, The Skellys and The Woolfolks, $150

 In memory of Walter and Evelyn Kabana, $100

 With hope for community equity in the New Year. Renate, $500

 Given by Jim and Betsy Greene, $500

 In memory of Casey, $100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $5,301.59

RUNNING TOTAL: $77,578.28

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $97,421.72

