Santa Fund donations for Dec. 25, 2020
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

Money collected by the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, which is in its 126th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Lloyd Noland, $500

 The Elf, $300

 Anonymous, $1,000

 In memory of PaPa, Gene Snead, from Zy'Aianah, Saleena, Alister, Aubree, and Kehyani, $25

 The Study Group Class at Bybee's Road Baptist Church, $102.56

 Holy Cross Episcopal Church, $500

 Anonymous, $250

 Anonymous, $15,000

 Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church, Faber, VA, $100

 Elizabeth Circle of First Presbyterian Church, $120

 Anonymous, $102.56

 In memory of Dobbie, $102.56

 J Horne, $76.92

 In loving memory of Ollie & Chubby - Sterling, Louise & Scotty, $150

 Rob and Cindy Greer, $102.56

 Scott Dalzell and Marcia Wilds, $102.56

 Kathleen Grant, $102.56

 Anonymous, $256.41

 Anonymous, $102.56

TODAY’S TOTAL: $18,996.25

RUNNING TOTAL: $67,101.69

GOAL: $175,000

: $107,898.31

