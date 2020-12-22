 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 23, 2020
0 comments
top story

Santa Fund donations for Dec. 23, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

Money collected by the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, which is in its 126th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

 Anonymous, $1,000

 Sara and Patrick O'Hare, $50

 Lawrence and Priscilla Whitlock, $50

 Anonymous, $200

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 Christine Fleckles and Edwin Rushia, $500

 In memory of Margaret Julia Germino, $66

 From Kitty Cat, $25

 In memory of our parents George and Frances and Frank and Doris, from Douglas and Deborah Little, $100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,991

RUNNING TOTAL: $44,230.44

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $130,769.56

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albemarle supervisors adjust local COVID ordinance
Local Government

Albemarle supervisors adjust local COVID ordinance

During a virtual meeting Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors adopted an emergency amendment to the county’s COVID-19 ordinance, limiting gatherings and adding descriptions of which places are not public and other things that were in the state’s restrictions.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert