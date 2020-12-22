Santa Fund donations for Dec. 23, 2020

Money collected by the Santa Fund for Schoolkids, which is in its 126th year of serving Central Virginia, is used to buy clothing, shoes, medicine and other necessary items for children in need. The fund is sponsored by The Daily Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Anonymous, $1,000
Sara and Patrick O'Hare, $50
Lawrence and Priscilla Whitlock, $50
Anonymous, $200
Christine Fleckles and Edwin Rushia, $500
In memory of Margaret Julia Germino, $66
From Kitty Cat, $25
In memory of our parents George and Frances and Frank and Doris, from Douglas and Deborah Little, $100
TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,991
RUNNING TOTAL: $44,230.44