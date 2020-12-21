Santa Fund donations for Dec. 22, 2020

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
To honor all children, mbm, $205.12
The Murphy Family, $102.56
In memory of Bonnie Weeks, $102.56
Susan Sharpe, $102.56
Ellie & Mark Syverud, $102.56
The Harrison Family, $256.41
In loving memory of Irma Smith, $102.56
Bruce & Jocelyn Saunders, $102.56
Happy 45th birthday, Caroline S., $51.28
Cathy and Grant, $102.56
Rick and Bonnie Oliver, $51.28
Theresa McLane, $102.56
Carolyn and John Rosenblum, $100
In loving memory of our mothers, $102.56
In honor of our granddaughters Mackenzie, Maggie and Violet, $76.92
Family Forever, $51.28
Rachel Keen, $102.56
TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,817.89
RUNNING TOTAL: $42,239.44
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $132,760.56
