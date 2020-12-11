 Skip to main content
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 12
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 12

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Anonymous, $50

Vincent and Sandra Derr, $100

In memory of Patsy, Lou, and Lois, $1,000

In memory of Bobby, $50

In loving memory of Mildred Garrison and Becky Sprouse, $100

In loving memory of our parents, $50

In honor of Steve and Deb Brown, $500

Elizabeth Merrill, $100

Timothy and Corinne, $200

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,150

RUNNING TOTAL: $21,821.94

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $153,178.06

