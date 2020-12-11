Santa Fund donations for Dec. 12

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Anonymous, $50
Vincent and Sandra Derr, $100
In memory of Patsy, Lou, and Lois, $1,000
In memory of Bobby, $50
Support Local Journalism
In loving memory of Mildred Garrison and Becky Sprouse, $100
In loving memory of our parents, $50
In honor of Steve and Deb Brown, $500
Elizabeth Merrill, $100
Timothy and Corinne, $200
TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,150
RUNNING TOTAL: $21,821.94
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $153,178.06
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.