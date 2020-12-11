Santa Fund donations for Dec. 12

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with The United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Anonymous, $50

Vincent and Sandra Derr, $100

In memory of Patsy, Lou, and Lois, $1,000

In memory of Bobby, $50

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In loving memory of Mildred Garrison and Becky Sprouse, $100

In loving memory of our parents, $50

In honor of Steve and Deb Brown, $500

Elizabeth Merrill, $100

Timothy and Corinne, $200