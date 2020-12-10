Santa Fund donations for Dec. 11, 2020

TODAY’S DONATIONS
» Thomas Stott and Cheryl Andrews-Stott, $100
» In honor of Grace Carpenter and in memory of Gene Carpenter, $100
» Bob and Ginger Holub, $100
» Frank and Sue Friedman, $500
» Mary McKinley, $100
» In honor of Agatha, Cassius, Amy, Henry, Eleanor & Mazie, $200
Support Local Journalism
» Deborah Case, $250
» In memory of Kyle Williams Lindsay + Kevin, $50
» In honor of our three wonderful grandchildren: Haley, Chloe and Parker. Paw Paw and Mo Mo Paschall, $150
» In honor of Eva S. Page. With love and appreciation for each moment of her 100 years of life. Paula and Randy Page, $102.56
» Katharine Richardson, $200
TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,852.56
RUNNING TOTAL: $19,671.94
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $155,328.06
