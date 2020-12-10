 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Fund donations for Dec. 11, 2020
0 comments
top story

Santa Fund donations for Dec. 11, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Santa Fund for Schoolkids

TODAY’S DONATIONS

» Thomas Stott and Cheryl Andrews-Stott, $100

» In honor of Grace Carpenter and in memory of Gene Carpenter, $100

» Bob and Ginger Holub, $100

» Frank and Sue Friedman, $500

» Mary McKinley, $100

» In honor of Agatha, Cassius, Amy, Henry, Eleanor & Mazie, $200

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

» Deborah Case, $250

» In memory of Kyle Williams Lindsay + Kevin, $50

» In honor of our three wonderful grandchildren: Haley, Chloe and Parker. Paw Paw and Mo Mo Paschall, $150

» In honor of Eva S. Page. With love and appreciation for each moment of her 100 years of life. Paula and Randy Page, $102.56

» Katharine Richardson, $200

TODAY’S TOTAL: $1,852.56

RUNNING TOTAL: $19,671.94

GOAL: $175,000

TO REACH GOAL: $155,328.06

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Albemarle teacher says goodbye after 40 years
Education

Albemarle teacher says goodbye after 40 years

After 40 years in the classroom, Garland decided to retire as the division moved to start in-person classes for preschoolers through third-graders. Throughout her career, Garland mentored many new teachers, took on many of the division’s different initiatives, and her classroom became a place for other teachers and administrators to learn from her.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert