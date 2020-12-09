Santa Fund donations for Dec. 10

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
- In Memory of Bus Williamson, $205.12
- To a happy, healthy 2021! Steve & Trish Phipps, $102.56
- Mike and Sherry Nedzbala, $205.12
- Anonymous, $256.41
- For the young boys and girls in our area, The Falcon Club Foundation, $300
- To honor our parents: Gene, Mary Agnes, John, and Liz, $200
- In memory of Meg and Mae, $100
TODAY’S TOTAL:$2,269.21
RUNNING TOTAL: $17,819.38
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $157,180.62
