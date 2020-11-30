Santa Fund donations for Dec. 1, 2020

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY'S DONATIONS
» Emerson Automation Solutions BRD, $2,515.74
» Gary and Mary Lambert, $25
TODAY'S TOTAL: $2,540.74
RUNNING TOTAL: $6,592.52
GOAL: $175,000
TO REACH GOAL: $168,407.48
