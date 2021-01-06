Santa Fund breaks fundraising record for second year running

For the second year in a row, the Santa Fund for Schoolkids has set an all-time fundraising record. With Thursday's donations tabulated, the fund has so far raised $191,551.14 this year, besting last year's previous record of $189,667.93. The fund received a record-setting $75,000 single donation this year from an anonymous donor, who last year contributed $50,000 to the fund. The donor attributed the increase in their gift to increased need stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund, run in conjunction with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, is a totally local charity, with donations staying in the area and going to local schoolchildren. The donation drive officially runs until January 14, but donations are accepted year-round.
Contributions to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In memory of Martha U. Clarke, $205.12
Thank you to all the Nurses and Staff at the UVA Children's Hospital on 7W, 7C, 7N, PICU, NICU, SAS, PACU, VOSPC, ED, OR desk, and Battle Clinic desk from Pediatric Surgery, $256.41
Etta and Gus, $100
Tiger and Catnip, $50
In memory of Bruce Thompson, Jr., $51.28
In memory of Jane, Alex, Esther and Bo, $512.82
Anonymous, $102.56
In honor of Albemarle County Teachers, $51.28
Anonymous, $102.56
In memory of my grandmothers, both educators: Phyllis and Eva Lee, $51.28
In memory of Linda Halterman, $51.28
Rob Myers, $25.64
In memory of Anne Strickler, $200
In memory of Stacy Strickler and Susan DeAlba, $100
In honor of Buddy and Judy, $100
Avis and William Brent, $50
In memory of Maggie and Pammie from Arthur and Penny Kaiserlian, $200
In loving memory of Warner Wood, $200
David and Gerry Callaghan, $100
In honor of Emma, Benji, and Tommy. Anonymous, $500
David and Nancy Ross, $100
In loving memory of Larry, $50
In loving memory of Sarah Louise Massie, Stanley + Frances Ferguson, and Jeremiah James (JJ) Mawyer, $100
From Westwood + Hardwood Pack, $25
In memory of Harold, Helen, and Ronnie Leavel, $50
In memory of Phoebe Starck by Mom and Dad, $50
Given in loving memory of George F. Smith from Erlyne, $50
In honor of children and grandchildren, $100
In honor of Anne McLernon, $50
David Miller, $200
Dr. John J. Casey and Dr. Annemarie Casey, $35
TODAY’S TOTAL: $3,820.23
RUNNING TOTAL: $191,551.14
GOAL: $175,000
OVER GOAL BY: $16,551.14