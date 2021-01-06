Santa Fund breaks fundraising record for second year running

For the second year in a row, the Santa Fund for Schoolkids has set an all-time fundraising record. With Thursday's donations tabulated, the fund has so far raised $191,551.14 this year, besting last year's previous record of $189,667.93. The fund received a record-setting $75,000 single donation this year from an anonymous donor, who last year contributed $50,000 to the fund. The donor attributed the increase in their gift to increased need stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund, run in conjunction with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, is a totally local charity, with donations staying in the area and going to local schoolchildren. The donation drive officially runs until January 14, but donations are accepted year-round.

Contributions to the Santa Fund for Schoolkids are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS