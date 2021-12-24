 Skip to main content
Santa arrived today, with your help!
top story

Santa arrived today, with your help!

Santa Fund for Schoolkids

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids is going strong! On Santa’s big day, we are proud to report that the Santa Fund, which helps buy school supplies and clothes for area children whose families are experiencing hard times, is more than half-way to its goal — thanks to all of you!

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In memory of my parents: James and Christine Beck, $100

In loving memory of Carolyn Wooten who Loved all kids, especially at Cale School—The Wooten Family, $100

In memory of our Friends, Pat Mcauley + Jerry Quick—The Wooten Family, $100

In honor of Move Better Physical Therapy, especially Tom Stith, DPT. Gratefully, Sally, $210

David & Bonnie Cluxton, $525

Ira Herbst & Heather Karp, $105

In memory of Ben Hair. The Gomez Family, $262.50

In loving memory of Granddad Charlie and Aunt Jean, $26.25

In loving memory of Ollie & Chubby.—Sterling, Louise & Scotty, $105

In memory of Johnnie, $315

From Oliver and Layla, $105

The Study Group Bible Class at Bybee’s Road Baptist Church in Troy, VA, $125

Bless the children, $100

From Congregation at Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church Faber, VA, $100

In memory of Peggy, George, Alec, Tom, Harold and Pauline, $500

Jean M. Jones, $100

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,878.75 RUNNING TOTAL: $114,783.51 GOAL: $200,000

