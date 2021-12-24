Santa arrived today, with your help!

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids is going strong! On Santa’s big day, we are proud to report that the Santa Fund, which helps buy school supplies and clothes for area children whose families are experiencing hard times, is more than half-way to its goal — thanks to all of you!
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In memory of my parents: James and Christine Beck, $100
In loving memory of Carolyn Wooten who Loved all kids, especially at Cale School—The Wooten Family, $100
In memory of our Friends, Pat Mcauley + Jerry Quick—The Wooten Family, $100
In honor of Move Better Physical Therapy, especially Tom Stith, DPT. Gratefully, Sally, $210
David & Bonnie Cluxton, $525
Ira Herbst & Heather Karp, $105
In memory of Ben Hair. The Gomez Family, $262.50
In loving memory of Granddad Charlie and Aunt Jean, $26.25
In loving memory of Ollie & Chubby.—Sterling, Louise & Scotty, $105
In memory of Johnnie, $315
From Oliver and Layla, $105
The Study Group Bible Class at Bybee’s Road Baptist Church in Troy, VA, $125
Bless the children, $100
From Congregation at Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church Faber, VA, $100
In memory of Peggy, George, Alec, Tom, Harold and Pauline, $500
Jean M. Jones, $100