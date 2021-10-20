Roundabout construction beginning at U.S. 250, Route 151

Construction will begin next week on a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 250 and Route 151.

The project is designed to help improve safety and traffic flow at the busy intersection, while managing vehicle speeds and correcting “geometric deficiencies” that have been identified as contributing factors in crashes at the intersection, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

During construction, traffic will be maintained through the project, but drivers may encounter some lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, VDOT said. Work will be limited to Monday through Friday, so weekend traffic will not be affected by construction.

The speed limit on both U.S. 250 and Route 151 has been lowered to 25 miles per hour on the intersection approaches and through the work zone. VDOT has asked that motorists drive with “extreme caution” as they approach the construction project. Workers may be near the travel lanes and slow-moving equipment and vehicles may enter or exit the travel lanes in the work zone.