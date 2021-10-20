Roundabout construction beginning at U.S. 250, Route 151

Construction will begin next week on a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 250 and Route 151.
The project is designed to help improve safety and traffic flow at the busy intersection, while managing vehicle speeds and correcting “geometric deficiencies” that have been identified as contributing factors in crashes at the intersection, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
During construction, traffic will be maintained through the project, but drivers may encounter some lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, VDOT said. Work will be limited to Monday through Friday, so weekend traffic will not be affected by construction.
The speed limit on both U.S. 250 and Route 151 has been lowered to 25 miles per hour on the intersection approaches and through the work zone. VDOT has asked that motorists drive with “extreme caution” as they approach the construction project. Workers may be near the travel lanes and slow-moving equipment and vehicles may enter or exit the travel lanes in the work zone.
The current “T” intersection is controlled by a traffic signal that was installed in 2017 as a temporary measure along with flashers to warn traffic to slow in advance of the intersection.
The roundabout project is one of six improvement projects in a $28.5 million design-build bundled contract with Curtis Contracting Inc., of West Point, Virginia. The 151 roundabout project will cost $4.8 million.
The projects were approved for Smart Scale and/or Highway Safety Improvement Program funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in 2017.
The other projects include the interchange improvements at U.S. 29 and Interstate 64, Exit 118, improvements to the Fontaine Avenue exit from U.S. 29 north, and the Rio Mills connector road, all of which are substantially complete.
A diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 at I-64 at Exit 124 and a roundabout at Route 20 and Proffit Road are under construction.
The contract completion date for all six projects is February 2023. More information on the projects is available at virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/albdesignbuild.asp.
Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.