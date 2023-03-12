People of all ages made their way to the Rotunda at the University of Virginia this past weekend for an evening under the stars – or starlight projector, rather.

The Rotunda Planetarium debuted in 2019 before COVID-19 put an end to indoor public gatherings.

Now, with the pandemic in its waning years, the planetarium’s Public Nights have returned.

On Friday and Saturday night, crowds convened in the Rotunda’s Dome Room on Grounds to gaze at the stellar constellations mapped out on the ceiling of the 119-year-old room designed by the university’s founder Thomas Jefferson himself.

Attendees enjoyed light refreshments, music from the Youth Orchestras of Central Virginia and storytelling by Jefferson interpreter Bill Barker.

Jefferson first presented his plans for the Rotunda to UVa’s governing Board of Visitors in 1821. But his vision for the structure predated that.

“In the summer of 1818, Thomas Jefferson envisioned a frescoed planetarium spanning the Rotunda’s dome,” according to the Rotunda Planetarium organizers. “‘The concave ceiling of the Rotunda,’ he wrote, ‘is proposed to be painted sky-blue and spangled with gilt stars in their position and magnitude copied exactly.’”

Jefferson dreamed of transforming the dome into a painted depiction of Charlottesville’s night sky, fitted with rotating discs that would adjust to reflect the sky’s constellations in real time.

Had it been completed, it would have been the first planetarium in the United States.

Neither Jefferson’s planetarium, nor the Rotunda itself, would be realized during his time.

Construction on the Rotunda began in 1822 and was completed shortly after Jefferson’s death in 1826. It was then rebuilt after a 1895 fire gutted the structure.

But the second ceiling, like the first ceiling, was starless.

Then 200 years later, three UVa English doctoral students brought Jefferson’s vision to life. Samuel V. Lemley, Neal D. Curtis and Madeline Zehnder researched the Rotunda’s history and uncovered the original Dome Room design.

“It gave them an idea – instead of Jefferson’s moveable discs, they could use projectors to open the ceiling to the stars,” according to the Rotunda Planetarium website. “They received a grant from the Jefferson Trust to purchase the equipment and host an exhibition on the Rotunda Library’s early years.”

The planetarium opened in November of 2019, and though it was closed during the worst years of the pandemic, it returned this past weekend.

Standing under the stars in the Dome Room on Friday, Jefferson interpreter Barker, whose a regular fixture at Monticello, regaled the crowd with stories of Jefferson’s travels to Washington and Richmond. At the time, those journeys took several days, and Jefferson would often occupy himself studying the nighttime sky.

It was that study that inspired Jefferson’s great “love for space,” Barker said.

The Rotunda is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular historical tours are offered at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. every day during the academic year – except on home football game days – and leave from the Rotunda’s Lower East Oval Room. Tours are free of charge.

For more information about visiting the Rotunda, call (434) 924-7969.