Roads repaved, but boil order remains

The water line is fixed, the roads are open but Camelot Drive area residents are still advised to boil their tap water before using it.
Virginia Department of Transportation officials said Albemarle County Service Authority crews have repaired pipes beneath the roadways in the area and that highway crews have repaired the streets, opening them back up to traffic.
But service authority officials are still waiting for water quality tests to come back before lifting the boil order. Those results are expected by Wednesday morning.
According to the authority, low water pressures occurred in the water system after the break making the boil order necessary. The order affects customers in the Briarwood, North Pines and Camelot neighborhoods.
