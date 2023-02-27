The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority plans to hold a meeting for its board of directors on Tuesday.

The meeting’s consent agenda calls for staff reports on finances, operations, ongoing projects and wholesale metering, among other items.

Other business to be discussed includes a presentation on the 2024-28 capital improvement program and a presentation on “Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule 5 & Permanganate Update.”

The meeting is set to be held in the second-floor conference room at the Rivanna Authorities Administration Building at 695 Moores Creek Lane east of Charlottesville.

Those interested in joining can also do so via Zoom.