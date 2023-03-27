The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority has received a $3.17 million state grant that it says will help pay for improvements to filter drinking water.

The money, the authority said in a statement announcing the award “will be used to construct an additional Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) filter at the Crozet Water Treatment Plant. The GAC filter will remove most per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), as well as other contaminants, which may enter the Beaver Creek Reservoir, Crozet’s water supply.”

Construction of the new filter is scheduled to begin in 2025, with completion set for 2026.

“We are very pleased to receive funding for another GAC filter to enhance our drinking water treatment system,” said the authority’s executive director, Bill Mawyer, in a statement. “This leading-edge technology helps us to remove many known and emerging contaminants as we produce over 600,000 gallons of high-quality drinking water each day for the Crozet community.”

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is a wholesale agency that provides impoundment, treatment, storage and transmission of potable water and transport and treatment of wastewater to the Charlottesville Public Works Department and the Albemarle County Service Authority, which in turn provide water and wastewater services to individual retail customers.