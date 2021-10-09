Rivanna River receives largely average grades on health report card

“Bugs are often overlooked because they're not as charismatic as fish for some people, but they're an incredibly important part of the food chain,” she said. “They're the base of the food chain and they're relied on by so many different organisms. So it's important that we work to protect our rivers and streams for a lot of different organisms, but especially for the bugs, because food chain collapses certainly would certainly occur without them.”

The data is used by the Department of Environmental Quality to help screen different sites for further investigation, Pence said. However, even without DEQ insight, she said the organisms collected can give a good sense of the pollutants that are degrading certain streams.

“For example, if we see a lot of things like midges, net spinning caddisflies and aquatic worms in the stream then that can indicate there might be an issue related to low dissolved oxygen because those organisms can withstand low oxygen conditions.”

Midges are the larvae form of true flies and caddisflies are a similar form of insect known in part for their aquatic larvae.

Among the biggest pollutants the RCA is seeing in the river is nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment, the last of which Pence said is often not thought of as a pollutant by the general population.